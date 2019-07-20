Diamondbacks' Yoan Lopez: Rebounds one night later
Lopez retired all five batters he faced to pick up his 14th hold in Friday's 10-7 win over the Brewers.
Lopez put behind him an ugly performance the previous night, when he took the loss after allowing three runs in one-third of an inning. On Friday, he came on after Matt Andriese gave up three runs in the seventh inning, allowing the Brewers to get within striking distance, and he set down the opposition for 1.2 innings. Thursday's performance aside, Lopez has emerged as a steady hand in the bullpen. His is a name to keep in mind if the Diamondbacks choose to be sellers at the trade deadline. They are still in the mix for one of two NL wild-card spots, but if things go south between now and the end of the month, they could deal closer Greg Holland.
