Lopez was recalled from Triple-A Reno on Saturday.
The 28-year-old was sent down at the end of April after posting a 6.30 ERA through 11 appearances, but he'll rejoin the Diamondbacks on Saturday. Lopez previously worked in a high-leverage role but is likely to handle lower-leverage duties this time around, at least early on.
