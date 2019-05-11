Diamondbacks' Yoan Lopez: Takes loss Friday
Lopez (0-1) allowed two hits and a run in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Braves.
Lopez was taken deep by Atlanta's Ronald Acuna in the eighth inning of a tie game. It was the fifth run he's allowed in 1.2 career innings against the Braves; he hasn't allowed an earned run to any other team. Other than against Atlanta, the young right-hander has blossomed into dependable bullpen arm.
