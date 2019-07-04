Lopez (1-2) recorded just one out before surrendering the lead Wednesday at Dodger Stadium.

Lopez came into the 10th inning with the score tied, 4-4. He successfully sent Chris Taylor down on strikes but fell victim to the beast that is Cody Bellinger, who blasted a walk-off home run to end the game. Over 33 innings this season, Lopez has compiled a 1.36 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 24:11 K:BB.