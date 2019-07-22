Lopez (1-4) took the loss Sunday, allowing three runs on three hits in two-thirds of an inning against the Brewers.

This was the third time Lopez pitched in the four-game set against Milwaukee and the second time he was tagged with the loss. He wasn't the only reliever to fail during the series -- Arizona's bullpen gave up 16 runs in 14.1 innings -- but this was the fourth time in seven outings he's allowed at least one run.