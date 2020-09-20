Lopez retired all four batters faced in 1.2 scoreless innings in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Astros.

After the Astros took the lead in the sixth inning and chased starter Luke Weaver, Lopez quieted the rally with a double-play. He went on to retire the side in the seventh to stretch his scoreless streak to four innings over three appearances. There hasn't been enough outings like this for Lopez, who has a mid-to-high 90s fastball but was not considered as a replacement at closer when Arizona traded Archie Bradley. He's allowed runs in seven of his 16 outings, including four home runs over 17.2 innings. For his career, Lopez has permitted 17 home runs over 87.1 innings (1.75 HR/9).