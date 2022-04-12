Hernandez was recalled by the Diamondbacks on Tuesday.
Hernandez didn't make Arizona's Opening Day roster after being acquired from Texas in early April, but he'll get his chance not long later. His stat line in his 43-game debut last season was an odd one, as he stole 11 bases and walked at a 10.2 percent clip but also managed a paltry 0.9 percent barrel rate and a 15.9 percent hard-hit rate, leading to a .217/.315/.252 slash line. That speed gives him the potential for fantasy upside, but the complete lack of pop may make it hard for him to earn regular at-bats. He'll take the bench spot that had been occupied by Drew Ellis, who was optioned in a corresponding move.
