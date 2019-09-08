Diamondbacks' Yoshihisa Hirano: Back from injury
Hirano (elbow) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Sunday.
Hirano had been out with elbow inflammation since mid-August. He'll serve as bullpen depth for the Diamondbacks down the stretch, though he hasn't been particularly good this season, posting a 4.89 ERA and a 1.50 WHIP in 46 innings of work.
