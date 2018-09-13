Diamondbacks' Yoshihisa Hirano: Blows save, takes loss
Hirano (4-3) blew the save and took the loss Wednesday, allowing two runs on two hits while recording one out against the Rockies.
Hirano was called upon for a save opportunity for a second consecutive night, but he allowed a leadoff single and then a walkoff home run to take the defeat. Given that the 34-year-old got the nod both Tuesday and Wednesday it appears he is manager Torey Lovullo's preferred option to handle ninth inning duties, but this outing won't help his case going forward.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Yoshihisa Hirano: Gets first chance at save•
-
Diamondbacks' Yoshihisa Hirano: Could see work in save situations•
-
Diamondbacks' Yoshihisa Hirano: Claims 30th hold•
-
Diamondbacks' Yoshihisa Hirano: Records 27th hold•
-
Diamondbacks' Yoshihisa Hirano: Cruises to 24th hold•
-
Diamondbacks' Yoshihisa Hirano: Suffers loss in relief•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Projecting 2019's first two rounds
Whether you're still in it or out of it in 2018, it doesn't hurt to start planning for next...
-
Waivers: Eyeing Castillo, Musgrove
Our Scott White looks at some pitchers showing signs of a breakthrough at this late stage of...
-
Waivers: Mondesi, Villar meet speed need
Is Reynaldo Lopez or Lucas Giolito the more rosterable White Sox pitcher? And just how plentiful...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 25
So who can you actually trust to make two starts in Week 25 (Sept. 10-16)? Scott White says...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
A matchups oddity for the Reds has our Scott White weighing his options. He looks at 10 hitters...
-
30 bold predictions for 2019
What becomes of Miguel Andujar when the Yankees sign Manny Machado? How early should you expect...