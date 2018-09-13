Hirano (4-3) blew the save and took the loss Wednesday, allowing two runs on two hits while recording one out against the Rockies.

Hirano was called upon for a save opportunity for a second consecutive night, but he allowed a leadoff single and then a walkoff home run to take the defeat. Given that the 34-year-old got the nod both Tuesday and Wednesday it appears he is manager Torey Lovullo's preferred option to handle ninth inning duties, but this outing won't help his case going forward.