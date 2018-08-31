Diamondbacks' Yoshihisa Hirano: Claims 30th hold
Hirano worked around a pair of base hits to turn in a scoreless eighth inning Thursday in the Diamondbacks' 3-1 win over the Dodgers.
The clean frame lowered Hirano's ERA to 2.09 and netted him his 30th hold of the season, placing him second league-wide in that category behind only his teammate, Archie Bradley (31). Hirano's transition from Nippon Professional Baseball to the MLB has gone about as seamless as possible, with the 34-year-old establishing himself as one of the league's top setup men right away in the campaign and not showing any signs of slippage in the second half.
