Diamondbacks' Yoshihisa Hirano: Collects second save
Hirano was able to pick up his second save of the season in Friday's 4-2 win over the Astros. He allowed a single and a walk in one inning of work.
After blowing a save Wednesday, Hirano was given another chance to handle the ninth inning, and he managed to keep the Astros off the board. It appears that he may have a grip on the closer duties in Arizona for now, but the situation is still worth watching. Hirano has a 2.12 ERA with 55 strikeouts over 63.2 innings so far in 2018.
