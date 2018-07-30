Hirano retired all four of the batters he faced en route to earning his 24th hold of the season Sunday in the Diamondbacks' 5-4 win over the Padres.

Hirano was summoned in relief of Clay Buchholz, who recorded the first two outs of the sixth inning and exited with runners on first and second base and the Diamondbacks clinging to a 5-3 lead. The rookie extinguished the San Diego threat by inducing an inning-ending grounder from Jose Pirela, then returned for the bottom of the seventh and coaxed a pair of groundballs and punched out another hitter to put away the side. It was Hirano's 32nd scoreless appearance in his last 35 outings, with the right-hander tallying a 1.69 ERA and 1.09 WHIP over that stretch.