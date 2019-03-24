Diamondbacks' Yoshihisa Hirano: Doesn't win closer job
Hirano will fill a setup role this season with Greg Holland announced as the Diamondbacks' closer.
Hirano tossed three scoreless spring innings while Holland allowed five runs in 3.2 frames, but Holland nevertheless got the job. Hirano always appeared to be a long shot, so the bigger surprise is that Holland also beat out Archie Bradley for the job. It's unclear if Hirano or Bradley is next in line.
