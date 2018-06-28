Hirano struck out a batter as part of perfect seventh inning in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Marlins.

Hirano collected his 18th hold and lowered his ERA to 1.25 while turning in his 24th consecutive scoreless appearance, tying the club record shared by J.J. Putz (2012) and Brandon Lyon (2008). A former standout closer in his native Japan, Hirano has been stellar in a setup role for the Diamondbacks and could get a look in the ninth inning if Brad Boxberger continues to struggle in his subsequent save chances.