Diamondbacks' Yoshihisa Hirano: Extends scoreless appearance streak
Hirano struck out a batter as part of perfect seventh inning in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Marlins.
Hirano collected his 18th hold and lowered his ERA to 1.25 while turning in his 24th consecutive scoreless appearance, tying the club record shared by J.J. Putz (2012) and Brandon Lyon (2008). A former standout closer in his native Japan, Hirano has been stellar in a setup role for the Diamondbacks and could get a look in the ninth inning if Brad Boxberger continues to struggle in his subsequent save chances.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Yoshihisa Hirano: Notches 15th hold•
-
Diamondbacks' Yoshihisa Hirano: Lowers ERA to 1.82•
-
Diamondbacks' Yoshihisa Hirano: Tosses scoreless inning Tuesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Yoshihisa Hirano: Strikes out side Friday•
-
Diamondbacks' Yoshihisa Hirano: Notches fourth hold•
-
Diamondbacks' Yoshihisa Hirano: Picks up first MLB win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, trade chart
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest fantasy baseball...
-
Waivers: Underowned Rays
Heath Cummings looks at three underowned Rays and their performance Tuesday night.
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Where does soon-to-return Robbie Ray rank among DL stashes, and what does it say about the...
-
Four rookies showing ace potential
Plenty of rookie pitchers come up and make an impact, but these four in particular have our...
-
Waivers: Stroman and Miller back
Heath Cummings looks at the return of Marcus Stroman and Shelby Miller.
-
Fantasy Trade Chart: Goldy surging
Scott White is a senior Fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest Trade Chart