Hirano yielded a single and hit a batter with a pitch but tossed a scoreless seventh inning to notch his 20th hold of the season Friday in the Diamondbacks' 3-1 win over the Padres.

Hirano needed 21 pitches to get through the seventh but was ultimately successful in preserving the Diamondbacks' one-run lead. With runners on first and second with one out, Hirano induced a Wil Myers dribbler back to the mound and started a 1-4-3 double play to end the threat. It was a nice bounce-back effort from the rookie after he was lit up in his last appearance Wednesday against the Cardinals for four runs (one earned) while retiring just two batters. The blowup ended Hirano's streak of 26 consecutive scoreless outings.