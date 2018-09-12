Hirano collected the save Tuesday, firing a clean inning with two strikeouts in the win over the Rockies.

With Brad Boxberger relieved of his closing duties, manager Torey Lovullo indicated he'd manage the ninth inning on a matchup basis and it was Hirano who earned his first save. Jake Diekman was called upon to start the ninth inning, but after allowing a pair of runners to reach, Hirano came on to shut the door without allowing either inherited runner to score. The 34-year-old has a stellar 1.88 ERA and has gone 11 straight outings without allowing an earned run, so while Lovullo may not use a traditional closer down the stretch, Hirano figures to be one of the primary options in the mix.