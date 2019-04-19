Diamondbacks' Yoshihisa Hirano: Grabs save
Hirano allowed one hit and struck out two in a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save Thursday against the Braves.
With Greg Holland pitching three times in the past four days, Hirano was called upon to secure the win Thursday against the Braves. He proved up to the task, earning his first save of the season. With Holland pitching well, Hirano's chances to close games don't figure to be frequent, though he appears to be second in line in scenarios where Holland is unavailable.
