Diamondbacks' Yoshihisa Hirano: In closer mix
Hirano is being considered for the closer role along with Archie Bradley and Greg Holland, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.
It was widely assumed that Bradley and Holland were the candidates, but Hirano has been added to mix. Manager Torey Lovullo said he and general manager Mike Hazen started discussion on the team's closer, and a decision is expected in the next few days.
