Hirano is being considered for the closer role along with Archie Bradley and Greg Holland, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

It was widely assumed that Bradley and Holland were the candidates, but Hirano has been added to mix. Manager Torey Lovullo said he and general manager Mike Hazen started discussion on the team's closer, and a decision is expected in the next few days.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • madison-bumgarner.jpg

    Busts 2.0

    An ace closer joins Scott White's star-studded lists of busts for 2019, which is already headlined...

  • willson-contreras.jpg

    Relief Pitcher Tiers 3.0

    Individual roles are becoming better defined as opening day nears, but the relief pitcher position...

  • willson-contreras.jpg

    Starting Pitcher Tiers 3.0

    Starting pitcher is still mostly about aces and non-aces, but some depth is emerging in the...