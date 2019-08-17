Diamondbacks' Yoshihisa Hirano: Lands on IL
Hirano was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday with right elbow inflammation.
Hirano gave up a long ball Friday; it was his second straight outing allowing a homer after he allowed a total of three home runs in his first 53 appearances of the season. This elbow issue likely played a part in his recent struggles. He will be eligible to return Aug. 27 should he prove ready.
