Diamondbacks' Yoshihisa Hirano: Lowers ERA to 1.82
Hirano retired one of the two hitters he faced in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Marlins, giving up a base hit in a 12-pitch appearance.
After starter Zack Greinke was unable to close out the seventh inning, Hirano was summoned to the contest with baserunners on first and second base. Hirano induced a Starlin Castro groundout to end the threat, then allowed a single to begin the top of the eighth inning before getting the hook. Hirano now maintains a 1.84 ERA and 0.85 WHIP across 24.2 innings this season and seems to be the Diamondbacks' clear No. 3 relief option behind closer Brad Boxberger and setup ace Archie Bradley.
