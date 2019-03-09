Diamondbacks' Yoshihisa Hirano: Makes second spring appearance
Hirano allowed one walk over a scoreless inning in Friday's game against the Brewers.
This was Hirano's second spring appearance -- both scoreless -- as manager Torey Lovullo has been taking it easy on his returning bullpen regulars. The 34-year-old right-hander is expected to fill a setup role in the bullpen and, at this stage, is not being considered as a potential closer.
