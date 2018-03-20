Diamondbacks' Yoshihisa Hirano: Multi-inning outing expected in spring
Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said Monday that he wants to see Hirano log a multi-inning appearance before Cactus League play ends, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic Arizona reports.
Since Hirano remains a bit of a mystery after spending his entire career in Japan, Lovullo likely just wants to observe the 33-year-old in an extended relief outing to determine if it's feasible to use Hirano in that capacity during the season. Along with Archie Bradley and Brad Boxberger, Hirano remains in contention for the Diamondbacks' vacancy at closer, and it's unclear which of the three pitchers is the leading candidate this point, as none have been deployed in a save situation this spring. Over six innings in the Cactus League, Hirano has given up five runs on eight hits (two home runs) and no walks while striking out four batters.
