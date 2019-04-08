Manager Torey Lovullo said he has no plan to stay away from Hirano in high-leverage situations, Richard Morin of the Arizona Republic reports.

The question of Hirano's role was raised because the reliever has allowed three runs on seven hits and three walks in three innings over four appearances. "I don't want to run away from anybody this quickly in the season," Lovullo said. "He's meant so much to us and done such a great job. I'm still going to give him opportunities to go out there and get big outs. It's just maybe one thing, one push, one good moment that's maybe going to get him over the hump." The right-hander has faced 19 batters, 10 of which reached base safely via a hit or a walk. Lovullo believes the reliever's fastball location is off, something that's supported by BrooksBaseball, which indicates fewer strikes thrown with the four-seamer.