Diamondbacks' Yoshihisa Hirano: Not frontrunner for saves
Manager Torey Lovullo acknowledged last week that Hirano would likely rank behind Archie Bradley in the pecking order for saves heading into spring training, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports. "Personally, I think if you were going to come up here and arm wrestle me and force me to give you a decision, I'll probably start with Archie Bradley as the extreme back end of the equation," Lovullo said.
Brad Boxberger served as the Diamondbacks' primary end-gamer in 2018 before a string of rough outings prompted Lovullo to turn to Hirano as the main ninth-inning man over the final few weeks of the season. Hirano, who had been an accomplished closer in Japan before signing with the Diamondbacks last December, converted three saves in four chances over the last month of the season and finished his first MLB campaign with a 2.44 ERA and 1.09 WHIP across 66.1 innings. Despite his success, Hirano's lack of premium heat makes him a rather non-traditional closer at the major-league level, so it's perhaps unsurprising that Lovullo views the hard-throwing Bradley as a more worthy candidate for that role. There's still a chance that the Diamondbacks will look outside of the organization to bring in a more battle-tested closer, but in any case, Hirano is unlikely to be first in line for saves during the upcoming campaign.
