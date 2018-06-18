Diamondbacks' Yoshihisa Hirano: Notches 15th hold
Hirano worked around a pair of walks to toss a scoreless seventh inning in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Mets.
Hirano struck out two batters in the 27-pitch frame to reduce his ERA to 1.45 while collecting his 15th hold of the season. The Japanese right-hander has been as good as advertised since coming over from the other side of the Pacific this winter and should continue to see plenty of high-leverage work out of the Arizona bullpen.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Yoshihisa Hirano: Lowers ERA to 1.82•
-
Diamondbacks' Yoshihisa Hirano: Tosses scoreless inning Tuesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Yoshihisa Hirano: Strikes out side Friday•
-
Diamondbacks' Yoshihisa Hirano: Notches fourth hold•
-
Diamondbacks' Yoshihisa Hirano: Picks up first MLB win•
-
Diamondbacks' Yoshihisa Hirano: Picks up first hold•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Will Murphy and Mondesi finally deliver?
The prospect shine is off Tom Murphy and Aldaberto Mondesi, but they can still help your Fantasy...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
The Rockies play a full seven games at home this week, which could mean big things for the...
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target D.J. LeMahieu, fade Mike Moustakas
-
Week 13 two-start pitcher rankings
One pitcher in particular stands out on the waiver wire for Week 13 (June 18-24), and according...
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield climbing
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball: All-in on Joe Panik
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start