Hirano worked around a pair of walks to toss a scoreless seventh inning in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Mets.

Hirano struck out two batters in the 27-pitch frame to reduce his ERA to 1.45 while collecting his 15th hold of the season. The Japanese right-hander has been as good as advertised since coming over from the other side of the Pacific this winter and should continue to see plenty of high-leverage work out of the Arizona bullpen.