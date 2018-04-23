Diamondbacks' Yoshihisa Hirano: Notches fourth hold
Hirano struck out a batter as part of a perfect seventh inning to capture his fourth hold of the season in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Padres.
Hirano needed just eight pitches to retire the side, firing seven strikes to stay ahead of the count on all three batters he faced. It's been a smooth transition to the majors for the former Japanese standout, who has allowed just two runs over 9.1 innings while posting a 7:1 K:BB and 0.75 WHIP.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Yoshihisa Hirano: Picks up first MLB win•
-
Diamondbacks' Yoshihisa Hirano: Picks up first hold•
-
Diamondbacks' Yoshihisa Hirano: Will work in setup role•
-
Diamondbacks' Yoshihisa Hirano: Still in closer mix•
-
Diamondbacks' Yoshihisa Hirano: Multi-inning outing expected in spring•
-
Diamondbacks' Yoshihisa Hirano: Still in contention for closing duties•
-
Waivers: Andujar, Hernandez top the list
Gleyber Torres is getting all the hype, but Miguel Andujar is on fire and worth adding too...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
An eight-game week for the White Sox is great for their hitters, but none of them top Scott...
-
Week 5: Two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start options for Week 5 (April 23-29) are mostly uninspiring, says our Scott White,...
-
Prospect alert: Yankees call up Torres
With holes on the infield, the Yankees are calling up top prospect Gleyber Torres from Triple-A...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 5: Sit Springer
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Hitters: Buy these fast starts
Chris Towers examines five hitters off to quick starts, and decides it's time to buy into...