Hirano struck out a batter as part of a perfect seventh inning to capture his fourth hold of the season in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Padres.

Hirano needed just eight pitches to retire the side, firing seven strikes to stay ahead of the count on all three batters he faced. It's been a smooth transition to the majors for the former Japanese standout, who has allowed just two runs over 9.1 innings while posting a 7:1 K:BB and 0.75 WHIP.