Diamondbacks' Yoshihisa Hirano: Picks up extra-innings win
Hirano (2-3) pitched a scoreless 11th inning, allowing a walk and striking out one, and he earned the win in Saturday's 6-5 win over the Mets.
Hirano was the pitcher of record when Tim Locastro provided a walkoff single in the bottom of the 11th. Hirano has a 5.48 ERA and 1.50 WHIP in 27 appearances spanning 21.1 innings this season, with his typical usage coming as a middle reliever or set-up man.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Yoshihisa Hirano: Squelches threat•
-
Diamondbacks' Yoshihisa Hirano: Grabs save•
-
Diamondbacks' Yoshihisa Hirano: Picks up relief win•
-
Diamondbacks' Yoshihisa Hirano: No role change planned•
-
Diamondbacks' Yoshihisa Hirano: Tagged with loss, blown save•
-
Diamondbacks' Yoshihisa Hirano: Doesn't win closer job•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 11 Preview: Two-start pitchers
While there's no shortage of useful two-start options in Week 11, most of them are owned already....
-
Week 11 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
Derek Dietrich and Howie Kendrick may not get the most consistent at-bats, but Scott White...
-
Week 11 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Drop Perez, Musgrove?
Martin Perez and Joe Musgrove are moving in the wrong way after hot starts. Scott White looks...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Kingery, Smith running hot
The Astros are a good place to look for high-upside possibilities, but there are other waiver...