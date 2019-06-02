Hirano (2-3) pitched a scoreless 11th inning, allowing a walk and striking out one, and he earned the win in Saturday's 6-5 win over the Mets.

Hirano was the pitcher of record when Tim Locastro provided a walkoff single in the bottom of the 11th. Hirano has a 5.48 ERA and 1.50 WHIP in 27 appearances spanning 21.1 innings this season, with his typical usage coming as a middle reliever or set-up man.