Diamondbacks' Yoshihisa Hirano: Picks up first hold
Hirano pitched a scoreless eighth inning to record his first hold of the season during Friday's 9-8 win over Colorado.
The 33-year-old righty has now appeared in consecutive games and retired four batters while allowing two hits. He's not an overpowering pitcher, and his strikeout rate has declined in three consecutive seasons in Japan, so the jury's still out on just how much fantasy upside he offers. Hirano will likely need to be in the mix for saves to warrant a roster spot in most settings, though.
