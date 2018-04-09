Hirano was credited with his first MLB win in Sunday's 4-1 victory over the Cardinals after tossing a scoreless seventh inning. He struck out one batter in a perfect 11-pitch frame.

The Diamondbacks' end-game trio of Hirano, Archie Bradley and Boxberger has been spectacular through the club's first nine games, with the pitchers combining to allow just two runs in 17 innings. Since Boxberger is thriving as closer, Hirano isn't an immediate threat for the gig, but the Japanese import should offer some utility in NL-only formats that count holds as a category.