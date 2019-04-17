Hirano (1-1) allowed one hit and struck out one over 1.1 innings in Tuesday's 9-6 win over the Braves.

Hirano's off to a wobbly start, but manager Torey Lovullo is sticking by him as a high-leverage reliever. Since getting a vote of confidence from the manager, the 35-year-old reliever has entered close games in the seventh, eighth or ninth innings. Four of his last five outings have been scoreless, and Hirano has struck out 10 over seven innings this season.