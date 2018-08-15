Diamondbacks' Yoshihisa Hirano: Records 27th hold
Hirano was credited with his 27th hold of the season in Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Rangers after inducing a double play to end the eighth inning.
After lefty specialist Andrew Chafin exited with one out and a runner on first base, Hirano stepped in and got Elvis Andrus to ground a dribbler back to the mound, igniting a 1-4-3 double play. The 34-year-old rookie has remained effective through 10 appearances in the second half, ceding only two runs over 10.2 innings and scattering five hits and two walks.
