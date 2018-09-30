Hirano didn't allow a baserunner and struck out one in the ninth inning to record the save Saturday against the Padres.

Hirano entered the game in the ninth inning with a one-run lead and had little trouble racking up his third save of the season. He recorded his save of the campaign on Sept. 11, but has only gotten three save chances since. The 34-year-old had an effective rookie season, recording 32 holds while posting a 2.44 ERA and 1.09 WHIP to along with 59 strikeouts across 66.1 innings.