Diamondbacks' Yoshihisa Hirano: Records third save
Hirano didn't allow a baserunner and struck out one in the ninth inning to record the save Saturday against the Padres.
Hirano entered the game in the ninth inning with a one-run lead and had little trouble racking up his third save of the season. He recorded his save of the campaign on Sept. 11, but has only gotten three save chances since. The 34-year-old had an effective rookie season, recording 32 holds while posting a 2.44 ERA and 1.09 WHIP to along with 59 strikeouts across 66.1 innings.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Yoshihisa Hirano: Roughed up in non-save situation•
-
Diamondbacks' Yoshihisa Hirano: Collects second save•
-
Diamondbacks' Yoshihisa Hirano: Blows save, takes loss•
-
Diamondbacks' Yoshihisa Hirano: Gets first chance at save•
-
Diamondbacks' Yoshihisa Hirano: Could see work in save situations•
-
Diamondbacks' Yoshihisa Hirano: Claims 30th hold•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 20 third basemen for 2019
Third base is shaping up to be one of the deepest of all positions in 2019 — that is, if the...
-
Top 20 second basemen for 2019
At a time when position scarcity is supposed to be on the outs, second base is surprisingly...
-
Waivers: One-start sleepers?
With the 2018 season drawing to a close, Scott White considers which pitchers and hitters might...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 27
Final week means starting lineups that are less rigid than ever, but Scott White has found...
-
Waivers: Stewart, Voit pack the power
A Tigers rookie makes his presence known while Luke Voit continues to power up for the Yankees....