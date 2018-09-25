Hirano retired only two of the six batters he faced in Monday's 7-4 loss to the Dodgers and was charged with three earned runs on two hits and two walks. He also threw a pair of wild pitches.

Hirano appeared to unseat Brad Boxberger as the Diamondbacks' closer after going 2-for-3 in save chances between Sept. 11 and 14, but he hasn't had any additional opportunities to build up job security. Monday's loss was the Diamondbacks' eighth in the last nine games, resulting in Hirano making only two appearances over that span. While he was roughed up during his 27-pitch outing, Hirano entered the contest with the Diamondbacks already trailing 4-3, so it shouldn't affect his status as the leading candidate for saves over the final week of the regular season.