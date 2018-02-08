Diamondbacks' Yoshihisa Hirano: Set to compete for closer role
Hirano will compete with Brad Boxberger and Archie Bradley for the D-backs' closer role in spring training, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
With a steady five-year run in NPB that included a 2.62 ERA and 9.4 K/9 over 271.1 innings with the Orix Buffaloes, Hirano should prove to be a nice addition for the D-backs' bullpen regardless of his role. Already 34 years old, Hirano may not have the ability to work multiple innings as frequently as Bradley, which could actually work in his favor with respect to save chances as the D-backs arrange their late-inning pieces this spring. Nevertheless, this is a competition that should be monitored closely.
