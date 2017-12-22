Diamondbacks' Yoshihisa Hirano: Signs with Diamondbacks
Hirano agreed to a two-year, $6 million deal with the Diamondbacks on Thursday, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.
The deal is still pending a physical, but if everything checks out for the 34-year-old Japanese reliever, he'll make his way to Arizona to join the Diamondbacks' bullpen. The righty has accumulated a 2.62 ERA and 9.4 K/9 over 271.3 innings of relief with the Ortix Buffaloes over the past five seasons and will look to translate that success to the major leagues.
-
Post-winter meetings Roto mock draft
The winter meetings have ended, and much of the Fantasy Baseball landscape is the same. But...
-
Ozuna further clogs Cards outfield
The Cardinals' pursuit of Giancarlo Stanton ended with them acquiring Marcell Ozuna, but Scott...
-
Stanton ups the value of other Yankees
With Saturday's trade, Giancarlo Stanton teams up with Aaron Judge to make the Yankees' already...
-
How does Ohtani fit with Angels?
Shohei Ohtani has made his decision, but how exactly the Angels plan to use him remains anybody's...
-
Dee Gordon trade hurts long-term outlook
Dee Gordon has a new team and a new position. He'll play the outfield in Seattle, which could...
-
Rating Ohtani's seven destinations
Shohei Ohtani reportedly has narrowed the field to seven teams. Where would the two-way sensation...