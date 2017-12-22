Diamondbacks' Yoshihisa Hirano: Signs with Diamondbacks

Hirano agreed to a two-year, $6 million deal with the Diamondbacks on Thursday, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

The deal is still pending a physical, but if everything checks out for the 34-year-old Japanese reliever, he'll make his way to Arizona to join the Diamondbacks' bullpen. The righty has accumulated a 2.62 ERA and 9.4 K/9 over 271.3 innings of relief with the Ortix Buffaloes over the past five seasons and will look to translate that success to the major leagues.