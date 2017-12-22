Diamondbacks' Yoshihisa Hirano: Signs with Diamondbacks

Hirano agreed to a two-year, $6 million deal with the Diamondbacks on Thursday, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

The deal is still pending a physical, but if everything checks out for the 34-year-old Japanese reliever, he'll make his way to Arizona to join the Diamondbacks' bullpen. The righty has accumulated a 2.62 ERA and 9.4 K/9 over 271.3 innings of relief with the Ortix Buffaloes over the past five seasons and will look to translate that success to the major leagues.

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories