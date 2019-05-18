Hirano struck out two in 1.1 scoreless innings to grab his fourth hold in Friday's 7-0 win over the Giants.

Hirano entered the game in the sixth inning with one out and the bases loaded. He struck out Brandon Crawford on a steady diet of splitters then got Kevin Pillar to pop out. The 35-year-old reliever has not allowed an inherited runner to score since April 3.

