Hirano (elbow) threw out to 90 feet Monday, Richard Morin of the Arizona Republic reports.

Hirano was placed on the injured list last week with inflammation in his right elbow. Arizona manager Torey Lovullo has not provided a timeline for when to expect Hirano's return. At this time of the year, managers often wait for the calendar to flip to September, when rosters expand, to bring back injured players.

