Diamondbacks' Yoshihisa Hirano: Starts throwing
Hirano (elbow) threw out to 90 feet Monday, Richard Morin of the Arizona Republic reports.
Hirano was placed on the injured list last week with inflammation in his right elbow. Arizona manager Torey Lovullo has not provided a timeline for when to expect Hirano's return. At this time of the year, managers often wait for the calendar to flip to September, when rosters expand, to bring back injured players.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Yoshihisa Hirano: Lands on IL•
-
Diamondbacks' Yoshihisa Hirano: Picks up extra-innings win•
-
Diamondbacks' Yoshihisa Hirano: Squelches threat•
-
Diamondbacks' Yoshihisa Hirano: Grabs save•
-
Diamondbacks' Yoshihisa Hirano: Picks up relief win•
-
Diamondbacks' Yoshihisa Hirano: No role change planned•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Jose Ramirez replacements
If you find yourself with an opening at third base all of a sudden, Scott White has you covered...
-
Week 23 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a risky proposition here in late August. Scott White...
-
Week 23 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Some less-heralded call-ups could have an impact in the short-term. Scott White looks at the...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, top picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Stashes about to pay off
Don't lose faith in your long-term stashes, says Scott White, as the minor-league regular season...
-
Waivers: Sheffield, Solak, Heaney
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....