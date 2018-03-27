Diamondbacks' Yoshihisa Hirano: Still in closer mix
Arizona has not announced who will serve as the team's closer in the battle between Hirano, Brad Boxberger and Archie Bradley, MLB.com reports.
Hirano has given up six runs in eight innings this spring, but has nine strikeouts and eight walks. He's likely the third choice to serve as closer, but Arizona could use a committee between all three to close games. Hirano does have experience closing games, as he served as the closer for the Orix Buffaloes in Japan the last five seasons.
