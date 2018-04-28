Hirano registered his sixth hold of the season after striking out the side in the seventh inning of the Diamondbacks' 5-4 victory over the Nationals on Friday.

The 34-year-old has been rock solid in his transition from Japan to the majors, as he's now accrued a 1.59 ERA, 0.71 WHIP and 11:2 K:BB across 11.1 innings. Hirano has quickly gained the trust of manager Torey Lovullo and should continue to see ample work in the late innings, but the right-hander likely won't be in the mix for saves so long as both Brad Boxberger and Archie Bradley are healthy and effective.

