Hirano was the pitcher of record in Saturday's 6-5 loss to the Rockies. He worked 1.2 innings and gave up a run on two hits and a walk and struck out two.

After stringing together 26 consecutive scoreless appearances from May 6 to July 3, Hirano has ran into some turbulence of late. Over his last six outings, he's given up nine runs (six earned) on 10 hits and two walks over 5.2 innings. The recent struggles won't result in the Diamondbacks moving him out of a setup role, but fantasy owners who have been relying on Hirano for ratio help may want to see him iron things out over his next few appearances before inserting back into lineups.