Hirano (0-1) allowed three runs (one earned) on two hits while striking out two and was credited with the loss in Sunday's 8-7 loss to the Dodgers.

Hirano came on to preserve Arizona's two-run lead in the eighth inning after Archie Bradley held serve in the seventh, but the Diamondbacks' defense let him down. An inning-opening error by shortstop Nick Ahmed and miscue by right fielder Adam Jones fueled Los Angeles' three-run inning. It was Hirano's second appearance of the season, and the second time he's allowed runs. The right-handed reliever has allowed four runs (two earned) on five hits and a walk over two innings.