Diamondbacks' Yoshihisa Hirano: Tagged with loss, blown save
Hirano (0-1) allowed three runs (one earned) on two hits while striking out two and was credited with the loss in Sunday's 8-7 loss to the Dodgers.
Hirano came on to preserve Arizona's two-run lead in the eighth inning after Archie Bradley held serve in the seventh, but the Diamondbacks' defense let him down. An inning-opening error by shortstop Nick Ahmed and miscue by right fielder Adam Jones fueled Los Angeles' three-run inning. It was Hirano's second appearance of the season, and the second time he's allowed runs. The right-handed reliever has allowed four runs (two earned) on five hits and a walk over two innings.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Yoshihisa Hirano: Doesn't win closer job•
-
Diamondbacks' Yoshihisa Hirano: In closer mix•
-
Diamondbacks' Yoshihisa Hirano: Makes second spring appearance•
-
Diamondbacks' Yoshihisa Hirano: Not frontrunner for saves•
-
Diamondbacks' Yoshihisa Hirano: Records third save•
-
Diamondbacks' Yoshihisa Hirano: Roughed up in non-save situation•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Weekend waivers, winners and losers
Did you miss some of the opening weekend action? Chris Towers catches you up on everything...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Looking for a hitter to round out your lineup? Scott White shares the best the waiver wire...
-
Two-start pitchers rankings for Week 2
Week 2 (April 1-7) is the first to feature a full slate of two-start pitchers. Scott White...
-
FBT Podcast: Analyzing opening day
How much to believe from an unbelievable opening day? The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast breaks...
-
Chris Sale concerns overblown
Of all the surprising opening day performances, perhaps none got the attention of Chris Sale's...
-
Stuff that matters from opening day
From disastrous aces to surprise saves to shocking lineup decisions to Dodgers home runs, Scott...