Hirano (elbow) tossed a 20-pitch bullpen session Sunday, Richard Morin of the Arizona Republic reports.

It's been more than two weeks since Hirano was placed on the injured list. With time running out in minor-league seasons for rehab stints, Hirano may need to get his work in via bullpen sessions or simulated games. In the meantime, the Diamondbacks added a couple of relievers Sunday with roster expansion and could give Hirano whatever time he needs to get back on form.

