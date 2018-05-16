Diamondbacks' Yoshihisa Hirano: Tosses scoreless inning Tuesday
Hirano pitched a scoreless seventh inning in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Brewers, giving up one hit and notching a strikeout.
Hirano has kept the opposition off the board during his last five innings out of the bullpen, allowing only two hitters to reach base during that span. Despite his stellar 2.33 ERA and 0.78 WHIP on the campaign, Hirano likely ranks no better than third in line for saves in Arizona with closer Brad Boxberger and relief ace Archie Bradley both performing well through the first month and a half of the season.
