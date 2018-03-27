Diamondbacks' Yoshihisa Hirano: Will work in setup role
Manager Torey Lovullo said Tuesday that Hirano will primarily pitch in the seventh or eighth inning to begin the season, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
Hirano was battling Brad Boxberger and Archie Bradley for the team's closer gig, but Lovullo ultimately opted to go with Boxberger, leaving Hirano and Bradley to fill setup roles. The 33-year-old doesn't miss many bats, so his fantasy value could be limited while he's not in the mix for saves. He does have experience closing in Japan, so if Boxberger falters at all, there's a chance Hirano could step into the ninth inning.
