Diamondbacks' Yoshihisa Hirano: Yields four runs
Hirano retired just one batter and surrendered four runs on four hits in Wednesday's 19-2 loss to the Rockies.
Hirano turned in scoreless appearances at Colorado on June 8 and 10 in his first career outings at the park, but the Coors Effect reared its head Wednesday. Typically used in the seventh or eighth inning, Hirano was summoned in the bottom of the fourth after starter Shelby Miller and reliever Jorge De La Rosa ceded 12 runs over the first three frames. Hirano didn't fare any better, generating a flyball out before yielding four consecutive hits and receiving the hook. The rookie's season ERA jumped nearly a full run after the disastrous outing, moving from 1.36 to 2.25.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Yoshihisa Hirano: Gets 20th hold•
-
Diamondbacks' Yoshihisa Hirano: Extends scoreless appearance streak•
-
Diamondbacks' Yoshihisa Hirano: Notches 15th hold•
-
Diamondbacks' Yoshihisa Hirano: Lowers ERA to 1.82•
-
Diamondbacks' Yoshihisa Hirano: Tosses scoreless inning Tuesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Yoshihisa Hirano: Strikes out side Friday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
A preseason top 100 was sufficient then, but things have changed in half a season's time. Scott...
-
Podcast: Bregman's Breakout
We’re looking at Alex Bregman’s power surge, Wil Myers’ impressive run and Stephen Piscotty's...
-
Five hitter upgrades to make
Looking to make a splash? The All-Star break is the right time to do it. Chris Towers has five...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Posey falling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Seems like more high-profile players are coming off the DL than going on as we approach the...
-
Predicting 2019's first two rounds
The All-Star break approaches, making now a perfect time to reflect and project. Scott White...