Hirano retired just one batter and surrendered four runs on four hits in Wednesday's 19-2 loss to the Rockies.

Hirano turned in scoreless appearances at Colorado on June 8 and 10 in his first career outings at the park, but the Coors Effect reared its head Wednesday. Typically used in the seventh or eighth inning, Hirano was summoned in the bottom of the fourth after starter Shelby Miller and reliever Jorge De La Rosa ceded 12 runs over the first three frames. Hirano didn't fare any better, generating a flyball out before yielding four consecutive hits and receiving the hook. The rookie's season ERA jumped nearly a full run after the disastrous outing, moving from 1.36 to 2.25.