Gallen (hamstring) was activated from the injured list as expected Saturday ahead of his scheduled start against the Cubs.

Gallen wound up missing two weeks with a right hamstring strain. That was already his third trip to the injured list this season, as he'd previously missed time with a hairline fracture in his forearm as well as a sprained elbow. He's fallen short of expectations when available, posting a mediocre 4.17 ERA in nine starts while combining a career-low (but still above-average) 26.8 percent strikeout rate with a career-high 11.5 percent walk rate. The Diamondbacks will hope that an extended run of good health for the righty will lead to an uptick in performance in the second half.