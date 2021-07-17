Gallen (hamstring) was activated from the injured list as expected Saturday ahead of his scheduled start against the Cubs.

Gallen wound up missing two weeks with a right hamstring strain. That was already his third trip to the injured list this season, as he'd previously missed time with a hairline fracture in his forearm as well as a sprained elbow. He's fallen short of expectations when available, posting a mediocre 4.17 ERA in nine starts while combining a career-low (but still above-average) 26.8 percent strikeout rate with a career-high 11.5 percent walk rate. The Diamondbacks will hope that an extended run of good health for the righty will lead to an uptick in performance in the second half.

More News