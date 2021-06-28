Gallen allowed two earned runs on six hits and three walks while striking out three across 4.2 innings in the loss to the Padres on Sunday. He did not factor into the decision.

Gallen allowed both of his runs in the first inning, including a home run by Tommy Pham who was the first batter he faced in the game. He was relieved with two outs in the fifth inning after running into more trouble, but Ryan Buchter was able to retire the last batter with no further damage. Gallen hasn't pitched more than five innings since returning from his elbow injury. The 25-year-old has a 3.69 ERA and a 10.6 K/9 in 39 innings.