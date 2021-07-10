Gallen (hamstring) will throw a bullpen session Saturday.
After being placed on the injured list last Saturday, Gallen was back on the mound in relatively short order. Prior to his scheduled outing Saturday, the right-hander threw a 30-pitch session Wednesday. It's conceivable Gallen throws a rehab start over the All-Star break with a possible return soon after the break.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen: Bullpen on tap•
-
Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen: Placed on 10-day IL•
-
Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen: MRI on tap•
-
Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen: Diagnosed with hamstring tightness•
-
Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen: Leaves game with trainer•
-
Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen: Allows two runs in no-decision•