Gallen is slated to start Wednesday's game against the Phillies.

The right-hander with be making his Arizona debut exactly one week after he was dealt away from the Marlins in one of the more surprising moves ahead of the trade deadline. The move from Marlins Park to Chase Field shouldn't have a major impact on Gallen's bottom-line numbers, as both venues have ranked in the top five in terms of home-run suppression in 2019.

