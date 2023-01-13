Gallen signed a one-year, $5.6 million contract with Arizona on Friday to avoid arbitration, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.
After recording a sub-3.00 ERA in three of his four seasons in the majors, Gallen was due for a healthy raise this offseason in his first year of arbitration eligibility. The 27-year-old righty posted career-bests with a 2.54 ERA and 0.91 WHIP through 184 innings in 2022 and has shown no sign of slowing down entering 2023.
